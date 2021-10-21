Left Menu

Putin says Russia can boost gas supplies to Europe when Nord Stream gets approval

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia can increase supplies of natural gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as soon as it gets the green light from Germany, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, blaming the gas crisis and record high prices on the EU's energy policy.

European gas markets now face a shortage of 70 billion cubic metres of gas, Putin said, adding that this had happened even though Russia had recently increased its export of gas.

Putin also said Russia was on track to complete filling the second line of Nord Stream 2 in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

