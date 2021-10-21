Putin says Russia can boost gas supplies to Europe when Nord Stream gets approval
Russia can increase supplies of natural gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as soon as it gets the green light from Germany, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, blaming the gas crisis and record high prices on the EU's energy policy.
European gas markets now face a shortage of 70 billion cubic metres of gas, Putin said, adding that this had happened even though Russia had recently increased its export of gas.
Putin also said Russia was on track to complete filling the second line of Nord Stream 2 in December.
