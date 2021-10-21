Kerala reports 8,733 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths in last 24 hours

Kerala reported 8,733 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths due to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Thursday. The active caseload of Kerala stands at 81,496 and the cumulative death toll stands at 27,202 including the fatalities of the last 24 hours.

The state has also recorded a total of 9,855 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 47,79,228. While India reported 18,454 new COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

The active caseload remained below the two lakh mark with 1,78,831 active cases which account for less than one per cent of the total cases. Currently, the active cases account for 0.52 per cent of the total 3,41,27,450 COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far. With 17,561 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries in the country climbed to 3,34,95,808 while the recovery rate, which was recorded 98.15 per cent, is the highest since March last year.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID vaccination drive, India exceeded the 100 crore mark today at 9.47 am. (ANI)

