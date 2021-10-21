Putin warns of possible oil shortage due to lack of investment
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said curbs on investments in oil development could lead to shortages of crude oil in coming years.
There could be a moment in the future when global demand for oil increases but there is no oil available, Putin said.
