Putin warns of possible oil shortage due to lack of investment

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said curbs on investments in oil development could lead to shortages of crude oil in coming years.

There could be a moment in the future when global demand for oil increases but there is no oil available, Putin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

