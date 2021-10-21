Left Menu

J-K: Pari Mahal in Srinagar lights up in Tricolour to mark 100 cr COVID-19 vaccination

Pari Mahal in Srinagar lighted up in Tricolour to mark India's achievement of administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday.

Visual of Pari Mahal from Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pari Mahal in Srinagar lighted up in Tricolour to mark India's achievement of administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday. Under the Archaeological Survey of India's initiative, 100 monuments across India were being illuminated in colours of the National flag following the feat.

The illumination is taking place as a mark of respect and gratitude to corona warriors -vaccinators, sanitation staff, paramedical, auxiliary workers, police personnel who have contributed relentlessly in the fight against the covid pandemic. The 100 monuments being lit up in tri-colour include UNESCO World Heritage Sites - the Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutb Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha, MamallapuramRath temples in Tamil Nadu, St Francis of Assisi Church in Goa, Khajuraho, the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, the excavated ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar and Dholavira (recently accorded world heritage status) in Gujarat. (ANI)

