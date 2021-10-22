White House says the U.S. will do all it can to help resolve Haiti kidnappings
The White House said on Thursday it will do all it can to help the missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, where a gang leader said he was willing to kill "these Americans" if he does not get what he demands.
"We will do everything that we can to help resolve the situation," said White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean- Pierre.
