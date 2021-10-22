Intel forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, betting on hybrid work demand by leveraging its in-house production capacity to weather supply chain challenges.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $18.3 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $18.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

