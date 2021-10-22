Saudi FM discusses Iran nuclear talks with EU envoy -statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-10-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 02:04 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud discussed the Iran nuclear talks with the European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, the Saudi Foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"They discussed developments regarding the Iranian nuclear program talks, and international efforts to ensure that Iran does not violate international agreements and treaties in this regard," it added in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Enrique Mora
- Prince Faisal
- Saudi
- Iran
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks
State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel
Iranian foreign minister says Iran will continue to send fuel products to Lebanon
Former Iranian President Bani-Sadr dies in Paris
Punish those behind Afghan mosque attack, says Iranian Parliament Speaker