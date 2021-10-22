Left Menu

Saudi FM discusses Iran nuclear talks with EU envoy -statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-10-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 02:04 IST
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud discussed the Iran nuclear talks with the European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, the Saudi Foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"They discussed developments regarding the Iranian nuclear program talks, and international efforts to ensure that Iran does not violate international agreements and treaties in this regard," it added in a statement.

