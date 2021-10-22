Biden expects gasoline prices to fall in 2022
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects gasoline prices to fall in 2022 and that any further price reduction depends on factors such as the actions of Saudi Arabia.
Earlier today, Reuters reported that U.S. antitrust regulators have extended the approval process https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-us-slows-down-oil-gas-mergers-sources-2021-10-21 for at least five oil and gas mergers and acquisitions in the last three months, as the Biden administration scrutinizes deals to tackle soaring energy prices.
