BSF seizes 3.2 kg suspected packet of heroin in Ferozepur

Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered three packets of contraband item (packed inside a big packet), suspected to be heroin of approximate weight 3.2 KG, along with a string of approximately 100 metres.

ANI | Ferozepur (Punjab) | Updated: 22-10-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 06:59 IST
Items recovered by Border Security Force in Ferozepur, Punjab.. Image Credit: ANI
Items were found in the paddy fields, ahead of the Border Security Fence in the area of responsibility of 103 Battalion BSF, Ferozepur sector.

In dedicated efforts against drugs, BSF is efficiently curbing the efforts made by smugglers to carry out their nefarious activities. (ANI)

Also Read: BSF recovers bag containing arms, drugs from Punjab's Ferozepur

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

