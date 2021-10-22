Left Menu

Punjabi, all regional language put under minor category for 'administrative convenience': CBSE on Channi's 'biased exclusion' claim

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday reacted to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's tweet opposing CBSE's decision to keep Punjabi out of main subjects and said that all the regional languages offered are put under the minor category for the purpose of 'administrative convenience'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 09:16 IST
Punjabi, all regional language put under minor category for 'administrative convenience': CBSE on Channi's 'biased exclusion' claim
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday reacted to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's tweet opposing CBSE's decision to keep Punjabi out of main subjects and said that all the regional languages offered are put under the minor category for the purpose of 'administrative convenience'. "It is clarified that the classification of subjects has been done purely on the administrative ground for the purpose of the conduct of Term-I Examinations based on the number of candidates appearing in the subject and in no way reflects the importance of subjects as major or minor," CBSE stated in a statement.

The board added that every subject is equally important from the academic point of view, and "Punjabi is one of the regional languages being offered. All the regional languages have been put under the minor category for the purpose of administrative convenience in relation to the logistics required for the conduct of examinations." On October 20, CBSE declared the date sheet for Term-I examinations of the major subjects for classes X and XII on its official website.

Channi took to Twitter and said, "I firmly oppose the CBSE's authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is against the federal spirit of the Constitution, violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi." The board had released the date sheet for minor exams for both classes for the upcoming CBSE Term-I examination, wherein it listed Punjabi as one of the minor subjects for Class X, along with other regional languages.

Class X exams for minor subjects will begin on November 17 whereas Class XII exams from November 16. CBSE Class X major exams will be held between November 30 to December 11, while class XII exams will be held from December 1 to 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021