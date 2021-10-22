Left Menu

NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J-K

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:01 IST
NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J-K
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case. As per the agency, cadres of various proscribed terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates including the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) are involved in a conspiracy to carry out violent acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities of the country.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley. So far, as many as 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks as per the IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021