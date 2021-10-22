Moldovan government to ask parliament to back emergency energy measures
Moldova's government will ask parliament on Friday to formally approve a state of emergency over gas supply shortages and permission to apply special measures for its duration, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said at a briefing.
The Moldovan government has been unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia's Gazprom.
