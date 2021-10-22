Left Menu

2 persons missing in Chamoli landslide, Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets kin

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-10-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 12:50 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting the victims of the missing. (Photo/ @ukcmo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met families of two people who went missing in the landslide in the Dungri village of Chamoli district. He comforted both the families and assured them of government assistance, according to a statement by chief minister's office.

Two people went missing as heavy rain triggered a landslide at Dungri village in Karnaprayag tehsil, Chamoli district on October 20. Rescue operations by the local administration and Disaster management agencies were launched, as per the district magistrate Himanshu Khurana. However, both victims are still missing.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings, landslides and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. The death toll in the rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 64 and 11 people are still missing according to official estimates. (ANI)

