Thane MACT awards nearly Rs 33 lakh compensation to kin of UP-based driver killed in accident

The Thane Motor Accident Claim Tribunal MACT has awarded Rs 32.83 lakh compensation to the family of an Uttar Pradesh-based driver, who was killed in a road accident here in 2016.In the order, MACT member and extra joint district judge M M Walimohammed directed the owners of two container trailers and their two different private insurance companies to make the payment to the widow and other family memebers of the deceased.The order was passed in the last week of September, but its copy was made available on Friday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-10-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 12:59 IST
The Thane Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 32.83 lakh compensation to the family of an Uttar Pradesh-based driver, who was killed in a road accident here in 2016.

In the order, MACT member and extra joint district judge M M Walimohammed directed the owners of two container trailers and their two different private insurance companies to make the payment to the widow and other family members of the deceased.

The order was passed in the last week of September, but its copy was made available on Friday. The family of the deceased, Mohammad Sageer Mahmud Khan (28), resides in Tiloi in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. Appearing for the claimants, their counsel advocate Baldev Rajput told the tribunal that the deceased worked as a driver on a trailer truck with Golden Carrying Corporation. On January 2, 2016, he was transporting sugar from Chikhli in Gujarat's Navsari district to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. When his trailer reached Thane city, it developed a snag and he parked the vehicle by the roadside. Just then, a trailer came from behind and hit him, in which he died, Rajpur said.

In the order, the MACT asked the owners of two container trailers and their two different private insurance companies to pay Rs 32.83 lakh compensation with seven percent per annum from the date of the filing of the claim petition. It also said that the payment should be made within two months, failing which they have to pay eight percent interest per annum till the payment is made.

