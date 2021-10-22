Left Menu

Pact between NRL and IGGL for streamlining pipeline laying process in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:17 IST
Pact between NRL and IGGL for streamlining pipeline laying process in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A Right of Use (RoU) sharing agreement between Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) has been signed for streamlining land acquisition and other matters related to optimal execution of pipeline laying work and efficiency in operations in Assam, an NRL press release said here on Friday.

IGGL is a joint venture of NRL with IOCL, ONGC, GAIL and OIL.

The agreement was signed by General Manager (Project), NRL, PJ Sarmah and Chief Project Manager, IGGL, Pankaj Patowary at the NRL’s corporate office here on Thursday, it added.

The RoU model streamlines land acquisition and resource sharing for optimal execution of pipeline laying work and subsequently, efficient operations of the pipeline, the release said.

The NRL is in the process of laying the 1,630-km long Paradip Numaligarh Crude Pipeline (PNCPL), a crude pipeline originating from Paradip Port in Odisha and traversing through West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar before terminating at its refinery in Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

The pipeline project is a crucial part of NRL’s Integrated Refinery Expansion project for capacity expansion from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA, which is being executed with an investment of more than Rs 28,000 crore, the release said.

The IGGL is executing the laying of a natural gas pipeline from Guwahati to Numaligarh as part of its marquee project for connecting the North East Region (NER) with the National Gas Grid.

IGGL’s natural gas pipelines will also connect Guwahati to major cities of the region, like Itanagar, Dimapur, Kohima, Imphal, Aizwal, Agartala, Shillong, Silchar and Gangtok.

NRL and IGGL’s pipeline sharing agreement also leverages synergies between the PNCPL project and NER Gas Grid project as the pipelines share a common route from Baihata (North Guwahati) to Numaligarh for around 386 km, the release further said.

The RoU signed on Thursday follows NRL’s earlier pipeline RoU sharing agreement with GAIL in October last year for a 550-km stretch from Purnia in Bihar to Baihata, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021