Amid festive rush, social distancing norms go for a toss at Delhi airport

Social distancing norms went for a toss at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi during the festive rush. International and domestic passengers have posted several videos on social media complaining about the non-compliance of COVID-19 related to Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) at the airport.

In a video purportedly taken by a fellow passenger, passengers were seen not following social distancing at the departure area of Delhi airport terminal 2. In other videos, passengers were seen standing in long queues at the entry of T3 departure and in green channel.

Sarika Gupta Bhattacharya, a passenger at Delhi airport tweeted that "one has heard of Delhi road rage, I experience airport rage every week. It's a nuisance to travel from Delhi airport T3 in the morning. There are snarling queues from entry to airport, check-ins, security check leading to altercations amongst passengers." Sunil Singhvi, another passenger at the airport said, "Terminal 3 of IGI is witnessing a heavy rush at the entry point. Security cannot maintain COVID appropriate behaviour. I urge authorities to take note before it becomes COVID hotspot."

"Quality of services at the airport is deteriorating. More than 60 passengers for my flight are waiting for security check-in at Delhi Airport, but no one is there to attend at the counter," said Ankit Shrivastava, another passenger. A senior airport official on anonymity told ANI said that around 82 per cent of the air traffic is back as compared to pre-COVID times. "It's a good sign but simultaneously they have to take care of COVID-19 related guidelines," it said.

"We have deployed guards, foot markings and public address system to keep telling passengers to do follow social distancing and keep wearing face masks. We are responding to all queries made by flyers on social media. We ensure a happy and safe journey to all passengers," said an airport official. Many passengers complained of a shortage of staff at the airport to handle passengers and it will soon lead to long queues at every counter from entry to check-in. (ANI)

