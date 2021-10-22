Left Menu

S.Korea's Moon to attend COP26 climate talks, G20 summit

In the Vatican, both sides want to discuss ways to promote peace on the Korean peninsula and global issues, Moon's spokeswoman said. In July, Seoul's intelligence chief said he was working on a possible visit https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/seoul-working-pope-visit-nkorea-vatican-agency-says-2021-07-08 by Francis to North Korea after Moon relayed a verbal invitation https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-pope-southkorea-invite-idUKKCN1MS1Q4 from leader Kim Jong Un during his 2018 meeting with the pontiff.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:00 IST
S.Korea's Moon to attend COP26 climate talks, G20 summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will travel to Europe next week to attend a Group of 20 summit in Rome and the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, his office said on Friday.

The nine-day trip, which kicks off on Thursday, will also include talks on Oct. 29 in the Vatican with Pope Francis and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Moon's spokeswoman said. Moon will then participate in the two-day gathering of G20 leaders in Rome starting Oct. 30, before moving to Glasgow for the COP26 summit set to run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

He then plans to make a state visit to Hungary where he will take part in a summit with the so-called "Visegrad Four" countries, including Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. South Korea is one of the world's most fossil-fuel reliant economies, with coal making up over 41% of the country's electricity mix and renewable power just over 6%.

Last year, Moon pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-southkora-environment-greenewdeal/south-koreas-moon-targets-carbon-neutrality-by-2050-idUSKBN27D1DU and unveiled a Green New Deal https://www.reuters.com/article/us-southkora-environment-greenewdeal/south-koreas-moon-targets-carbon-neutrality-by-2050-idUSKBN27D1DU to create jobs and boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. This month he vowed to raise its emissions-reduction goal to 40% of 2018 levels by 2030 from the previous 26.3%. In the Vatican, both sides want to discuss ways to promote peace on the Korean peninsula and global issues, Moon's spokeswoman said.

In July, Seoul's intelligence chief said he was working on a possible visit https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/seoul-working-pope-visit-nkorea-vatican-agency-says-2021-07-08 by Francis to North Korea after Moon relayed a verbal invitation https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-pope-southkorea-invite-idUKKCN1MS1Q4 from leader Kim Jong Un during his 2018 meeting with the pontiff. Officials from the North Korean Embassy in London will join the COP26, the South's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, a possible sign that the reclusive country might resume in-person diplomacy after two years of focusing inward amid the COVID-19 pandemic and border closures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021