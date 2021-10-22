Left Menu

Most OECD countries to end export credits for new coal plants

The Paris-based organisation defines export credits as government financial support, direct financing, guarantees, insurance or interest rate support provided to foreign buyers to assist in the financing of the purchase of goods from national exporters. The OECD said that the ban would cover new coal-fired power plants without operational carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:14 IST
Most OECD countries to end export credits for new coal plants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Most OECD countries have agreed to stop providing export credits for coal-fired power plants, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

The countries participating are Australia, Britain, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and the United States, the OECD said. The Paris-based organization defines export credits as government financial support, direct financing, guarantees, insurance or interest rate support provided to foreign buyers to assist in the financing of the purchase of goods from national exporters.

The OECD said that the ban would cover new coal-fired power plants without operational carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS). The ban would also cover existing coal-fired power plants unless the purpose of the equipment is to curb pollution and does not extend the lifetime or capacity of the plant, or unless it is for retrofitting to install CCUS.

The ban, which comes as countries prepare for the COP26 climate conference, is expected to take effect by the end of October, the OECD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021