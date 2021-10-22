Left Menu

Amit Shah thanks PM Modi for birthday greetings

On the occasion of his birthday on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:35 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of his birthday on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings. "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for your kind wishes. It is indeed a matter of immense pride to serve the nation and party under your able guidance. Your vision and hard work have always inspired us to work towards the betterment of our nation and countrymen," tweeted Shah.

Earlier today, Prime Minister extended his greetings to Shah. "Birthday greetings to Amit Shah ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

