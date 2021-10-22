Left Menu

SKM postpones its Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat to November 22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:36 IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postponed its October 26 Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions and the ongoing harvest season.

After the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed, the SKM announced a Kisan Mahapanchayat to be organised in Lucknow on October 26.

On Thursday, the SKM, which has been spearheading the nationwide protest against the Centre's farm laws, took a decision to postpone the Mahapanchayat to November 22 due to the adverse weather conditions and the harvest season, a farmer union leader said.

The SKM also gave a call for all-India dharnas to demand sacking and arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheir incident, and to mark the completion of 11 months of the protest against farm laws at Delhi borders.

