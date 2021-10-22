Australia says EU postpones trade talks for second time
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's trade minister said on Friday the European Union has postponed the next round of talks on a potential free trade deal for a second time, amid simmering anger over Canberra's decision to cancel a $40 billion contract with France.
Australia in September cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology, after striking a trilateral security partnership called AUKUS with those two countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canberra
- British
- France
- Australia
- U.S.
- AUKUS
- Naval Group
- European Union
ALSO READ
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas
U.S. Coast Guard probes whether ship struck oil pipeline -LA Times
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas
Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - letter