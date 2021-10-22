Left Menu

CISF apologises to actor-dancer Sudhaa Chandran for asking her to remove her prosthetic foot at the airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued an apology to actor-dancer Sudhaa Chandran after she complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an Instagram post that she faces an ordeal when she is asked to remove her prosthetic foot every time at the airport by the CISF.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:05 IST
Sudhaa Chandran (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued an apology to actor-dancer Sudhaa Chandran after she complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an Instagram post that she faces an ordeal when she is asked to remove her prosthetic foot every time at the airport by the CISF. Chandran in a video message had said, "This is an appeal to the Central government and the state government. I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actor and a professional dancer. I have danced with a prosthesis and created history and made my country proud. But every time I go on my professional trips, I am stopped at the airport, and when I request CISF officials at security, please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector), the officials want me to remove artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible, Modi ji?"

The CISF issued an apology on Twitter, "We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms. Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances. We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms. Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers." In the post, she also wrote that she hopes that her message reaches state and Central government authorities and she expects prompt action. "Totally hurt ....each time going thru this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action .....," she wrote on Instagram.

Chandran, who uses prosthetic limbs, had lost her legs in a road accident when she was on her way back to Tiruchy from Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

