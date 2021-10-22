Left Menu

Huge blast kills 16 at Russian chemicals plant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-10-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 17:07 IST
Huge blast kills 16 at Russian chemicals plant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Sixteen people were killed in an explosion and fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Russia's western Ryazan province on Friday, Russian state TV said, and one man was taken to hospital with serious burns.

The disaster wiped out practically the entire shift of 17 workers who were on site at the time, according to a list of names posted on social media. A video showed the moment of the explosion, with a huge yellow fireball rising into the air, and photos of the aftermath showed a scene of total destruction, with smoke still rising from the rubble.

The exact cause was unclear, with TASS news agency quoting a source as saying it had been caused by a failure to observe proper technical procedures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

