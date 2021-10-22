Left Menu

J-K govt orders to shift 26 detainees to Central Jail of UP's Agra

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday directed to shift 26 detainees to the Central Jail of Agra in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The order has been issued under section 10 (b) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, an official statement said.

At present, these detainees are imprisoned at the central jail of different districts of the union territory. (ANI)

