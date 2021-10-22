Sembcorp Industries arm Green Infra Wind Energy bags 180-MW wind energy project

Sembcorp Industries on Friday said its arm Green Infra Wind Energy has bagged a wind energy project of 180 megawatts (MW) in a recently concluded auction.

''Sembcorp Industries' wholly-owned subsidiary in India has been formally awarded a 180-megawatt (MW) wind power project in the 11th nationwide wind power auction held recently,'' the company said in a statement.

The letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the project has been received by Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd.

The project is proposed to be situated in Karnataka. Upon the completion of the project, its power output will be sold to SECI under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement.

Sembcorp Industries Chief Executive Officer (South Asia) Vipul Tuli said in the statement: ''Winning the 180-MW SECI wind power project is an endorsement of our competitiveness and capabilities in renewable energy. It aligns with our target of growing our renewable portfolio and fits well with our long-term commitment to India's energy transition.'' Sembcorp in 2020 completed the commissioning of 800 MW of wind projects won from the first three SECI bids. With the win of the 180-MW wind power project, Sembcorp's total capacity of installed and under-construction renewable energy assets in India is more than 2.3 gigawatts (GW).

Globally, Sembcorp continues to actively grow its renewable energy offering as a leading provider of sustainable solutions.

With this win, Sembcorp Industries, the Singapore parent company of Sembcorp India, now has a renewables portfolio of more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW) in operation and under-development across Singapore, China, India, Vietnam, and the UK.

