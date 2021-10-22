Left Menu

NTPC floats coal import tender

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:01 IST
NTPC floats coal import tender
State-run power giant NTPC has floated a tender to procure 1 million tonnes of imported coal after a gap of more than two years amid the ongoing shortage of dry fuel at electricity generating projects across the country.

The state-run company had last floated a tender to procure imported coal in August, 2019, a senior official said.

According to the tender document available on the web portal of NTPC, the coal procured under this tender would be used by various plants of the company.

The tender assumes significance in view of ongoing coal shortage at thermal power plants in the country.

Besides this, the company has also listed another tender for procurement of one million tonnes of imported coal by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for which the closing date is November 1.

The bids for both the tenders would be opened on November 2, 2021.

