Left Menu

Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam gets Centre's approval to start mining at coal block in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:08 IST
Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam gets Centre's approval to start mining at coal block in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUN) has got approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to start mining operations in the Parsa coal block in Surguja, Chhattisgarh.

Rajasthan Energy Minister B D Kalla said in a statement that with the RVUN getting clearance from the Union ministry to start mining operations at the Parsa coal block, Surguja, the hurdle in starting mining in this new block has been removed.

He said that as soon as the mining work starts, additional coal will be available for the state's thermal power plants.

After the permission was granted, Kalla held discussions with senior officials of the state government, including Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Subodh Agarwal, to complete other formalities to start coal production in the block.

Agarwal said the state will get about 2.7 rakes of coal per day when coal production starts from this block of more than 841 hectares. He said that according to a rough estimate, this block is likely to produce five million tonnes of coal per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021