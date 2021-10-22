Jaishankar meets WTO DG, speaks about need for reformed multilateralism
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala here and spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism.
The Global South has critical interests in agriculture, vaccines, climate action, and fishing, he said.
''Met Director-General, @wto @NOIweala. Spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism with fairer outcomes,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
In another meeting, Jaishankar exchanged views on issues such as climate action challenges, Indo-Pacific, and Afghanistan with Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president of the European Commission in charge of the European Green Deal.
''Pleasure as always to meet EVP @TimmermansEU. A good discussion on the expanding India-EU partnership, including on trade and investment, connectivity and Indo-Pacific,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
Exchange of views covered climate action challenges and Afghanistan, the external affairs minister said.
