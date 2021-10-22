Left Menu

Steel maker AMNS India looking to foray into domestic renewable energy market

In 2019, the two foreign entities completed the acquisition of Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat, and later renamed it as ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel AMNS India.AMNS India is exploring opportunities in the Indian renewable energy market, Oommen said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:44 IST
Steel maker AMNS India looking to foray into domestic renewable energy market
  • Country:
  • India

Steel maker AMNS India is looking to enter the domestic green energy market, the company's CEO Dilip Oommen said on Friday. AMNS India is a 60:40 joint venture between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan. In 2019, the two foreign entities completed the acquisition of Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat, and later renamed it as ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India.

AMNS India is exploring opportunities in the Indian renewable energy market, Oommen said. Without sharing any further details, he said the business plan is being worked on at present. In August, Lakshmi Mittal, the executive chairman of the parent firm ArcelorMittal along with Oommen had met the then Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. During the meeting, Mittal had committed an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the state, of which Rs 50,000 crore was to be utilised to expand capacity of Hazira plant and the remaining Rs 50,000 crore in the field of hydrogen gas and renewable energy. AMNS India is an integrated flat carbon steel manufacturer with an achievable crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021