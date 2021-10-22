France's Macron says Europe is too reliant on importing energy
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:47 IST
- Country:
- France
Europe is too reliant on importing energy, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, as energy prices have steadily climbed in recent weeks.
Macron was speaking at a news conference after a summit with European Union's leaders in Brussels.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday announced that lower-income households would receive 100 euros from the government to help mitigate the impact of rising energy prices, particularly those at the petrol pump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- European Union's
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Jean Castex
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action
Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action
Iran not ready to resume Vienna talks, plans Brussels meeting first
EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell says Iran wants to meet officials in Brussels over nuclear deal
EU's Borrell says Iran wants to meet officials in Brussels over nuclear deal