Italy asks EU to work immediately on joint strategic gas storage plan
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:01 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy has asked the European Union to start work immediately on a plan to create a joint storage system for strategic gas reserves, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters after an EU summit, Draghi said Brussels needed to draw up an inventory of gas reserves available today across the bloc.
"On energy, Italy underlined the need to intervene immediately at a European level," he said.
