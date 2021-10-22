Left Menu

Total acreage of rabi crops up 5 pc at 21.37 lakh hectare so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Total area sown with the ongoing Rabi season crops rose 5 per cent to 21.37 lakh hectare so far, driven by higher acreage in case of oilseeds and coarse cereals.

Sowing of Rabi season crops starts from October.

In the year-ago period, the acreage stood at 20.37 lakh hectare.

The sowing of wheat, a major Rabi crop, has started but area is lower at 0.001 lakh hectare so far as against 0.07 lakh hectare in the corresponding period of last year.

In wheat, ''minor area of 0.001 lakh hectare coverage has been reported by the State of Jammu & Kashmir only'', an official statement said. Paddy acreage stood at 1.90 lakh hectare as against 3.12 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

In case of pulses, 3.04 lakh hectare area has been sown so far this season as against 4.7 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

Coarse cereals sowing area has risen to 1.59 lakh hectare from 1.17 lakh hectare.

In case of oilseeds, about 14.84 lakh hectare area coverage has been reported so far (till October 22) as gainst 11.31 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

