Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM meets 16-year-old tribal boy suffering from progeria

Dhruv was also given a place in the Guard of Honour accorded to the chief minister by the police force after the conference concluded, the official said, adding that Baghel invited the boy and his father for lunch in the Circuit House.Later, the chief minister tweeted a video of the interaction with the boy, he said.The Gariaband district administration had arranged Dhruvs travel to Raipur and an official had accompanied him, he added.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:21 IST
Chhattisgarh CM meets 16-year-old tribal boy suffering from progeria
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday met a 16-year-old tribal boy suffering from progeria, who was a special attendee at a conference of senior police officials here, an official said. Shailendra Dhruv occupied the chair next to Baghel at the end of the meeting and received 'Guard of Honour' along with him there, the official from the public relations department said.

Progeria is a progressive genetic disorder which causes a child to age rapidly.

On finding of about the boy through media, the chief minister invited him to the capital and met him during the conference of Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) here at New Circuit House, he said.

At the end of the conference, the boy entered the meeting auditorium and Baghel made him sit beside him and took stock of his health, the official said. The boy, hailing from Medki Dabri village of Gariaband district, informed the chief minister that he wanted to serve the country as a collector in the future, he said.

The boy's parents Banshilal Dhruv and Ramkali Dhruv are farmers, and the boy studies in Class 11 at a high school in Rasela village, it was stated.

Baghel introduced Dhruv to state Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi and other officials who were present in the meeting. Dhruv was also given a place in the 'Guard of Honour' accorded to the chief minister by the police force after the conference concluded, the official said, adding that Baghel invited the boy and his father for lunch in the Circuit House.

Later, the chief minister tweeted a video of the interaction with the boy, he said.

The Gariaband district administration had arranged Dhruv's travel to Raipur and an official had accompanied him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021