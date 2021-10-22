Left Menu

2 killed, 2 injured in cross-firing incident between rival gangs in Pune

Pune City Police on Friday informed that two people have been killed and two were injured in a cross-firing incident between two rival gangs at the Uruli Kanchan area of Maharashtra's Pune.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pune City Police on Friday informed that two people have been killed and two were injured in a cross-firing incident between two rival gangs at the Uruli Kanchan area of Maharashtra's Pune. According to the police, the incident took place at around 2:30 pm in the afternoon today.

"One of the deceased was attacked by his rival gang members. The deceased in crossfire killed one of the members of his rival gang while he was also killed in the firing. The other two members of the gang have been injured," said the police. Police further said that both the injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"Both the deceased were on record criminals and were rivals to each other. They were operating a sand mafia in the area," said the police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

