Left Menu

Big Oil to attend U.S. House climate disinformation hearing

Top executives from Exxon Mobil Corp, BP America, Chevron Corp and Shell Oil will testify on Oct. 28 at a congressional hearing examining whether the fossil fuel industry led an effort to mislead the public and prevent action to curb climate change warming, a House panel said on Friday. Democratic lawmakers who called for the hearing, which is billed as "Exposing Big Oil’s Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action,” have said they intend to model the high-profile event after congressional hearings on big tobacco firms, who misrepresented the health impacts of their products.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:47 IST
Big Oil to attend U.S. House climate disinformation hearing
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • United States

Top executives from Exxon Mobil Corp, BP America, Chevron Corp and Shell Oil will testify on Oct. 28 at a congressional hearing examining whether the fossil fuel industry led an effort to mislead the public and prevent action to curb climate change warming, a House panel said on Friday.

Democratic lawmakers who called for the hearing, which is billed as "Exposing Big Oil's Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action," have said they intend to model the high-profile event after congressional hearings on big tobacco firms, who misrepresented the health impacts of their products. The CEOs who will attend are ExxonMobil's Darren Woods, BP America's David Lawler, Chevron's Michael Wirth and Shell President Gretchen Watkins.

American Petroleum Institute President Mike Sommers and Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark will also testify before the U.S. House Oversight Committee. House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Ro Khanna, chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment, sent a letter last month to the executives citing a study in the peer-reviewed journal Climatic Change that said 91 think tanks and advocacy organizations that downplayed global warming were funded by Exxon and industry groups. (Reporting Valerie Volcovici, Timothy Gardner and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021