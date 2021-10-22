Ecuador to scrap monthly fuel price increases, establishes fixed price -Lasso
Reuters | Quito
Ecuador will suspend monthly fuel price increases, President Guillermo Lasso said on Friday, while establishing fixed prices for extra gasoline and diesel.
The price for extra gasoline will be set at 2.55 cents per gallon, while the diesel price will be set at $1.90 a gallon, Lasso said.
