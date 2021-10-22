Left Menu

Electricity irregularities in textile units: Maha orders probe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 23:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered a probe into complaints that some textile units were indulging in electricity theft and illegal practices like obtaining subsidized power and using it to manufacture non-textile products, an official said.

As per the order of the state Cooperation and Textile department, these units have been asked to submit power bills of the last six months, details of meters as well as a list of items manufactured.

''The state cooperation and textile department received several complaints about some units using subsidized electricity for the production of non-textile products. Once the scrutiny is complete, offending units will have to pay the difference,'' the order said.

