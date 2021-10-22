Left Menu

Amit Shah on 3-day maiden visit to J-K from tomorrow post abrogation of Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 to review security-related projects in Srinagar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 23:34 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 to review security-related projects in Srinagar. "Shah will review security and development related projects in Srinagar on Saturday and he will likely hold a public rally in Jammu on Sunday," a senior police official said.

Ahead of Home Minister's visit to the union territory, several traffic restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar including those driving two-wheelers subjected to intensive security checks. In addition, a total of 50 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams have been deployed to Jammu and Kashmir for security purposes.

Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed. Meanwhile, a total of 26 detainees are being shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act 1978. The order has been issued ahead of Shah's three-day visit to the union territory beginning Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

