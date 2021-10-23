Left Menu

Punjab minister hands over cheques of Rs 50 lakh to kin of farmers, journalist killed in Lakhimpur

23-10-2021
Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Friday handed over cheques of Rs 50 lakh each to the family members of the four farmers and a journalist who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, according to an official release.

He said the Punjab government has always supported the farmers' agitation against the ''black farm laws'' and stood by the farming community.

Eight people were killed in the October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. Besides the farmers, who were run over by vehicles carrying BJP workers, and the journalist, three were BJP workers who were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

Nabha handed over the cheques of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the four farmers and the journalist in Lucknow, according to the release issued by the Punjab government.

''The Punjab government has already given a government job to one member of each bereaved family of 157 farmers who died during the ongoing agitation (against farm laws),'' Nabha said.

