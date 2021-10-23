Punjab minister hands over cheques of Rs 50 lakh to kin of farmers, journalist killed in Lakhimpur
- Country:
- India
Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Friday handed over cheques of Rs 50 lakh each to the family members of the four farmers and a journalist who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, according to an official release.
He said the Punjab government has always supported the farmers' agitation against the ''black farm laws'' and stood by the farming community.
Eight people were killed in the October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. Besides the farmers, who were run over by vehicles carrying BJP workers, and the journalist, three were BJP workers who were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.
Nabha handed over the cheques of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the four farmers and the journalist in Lucknow, according to the release issued by the Punjab government.
''The Punjab government has already given a government job to one member of each bereaved family of 157 farmers who died during the ongoing agitation (against farm laws),'' Nabha said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Randeep Singh Nabha
- Lucknow
- Punjab
- Nabha
- Lakhimpur
- Uttar
- Lakhimpur Kheri
ALSO READ
Meghalaya Cabinet decides to relocate "illegal settlers" of Punjabi Lane: CM
Non-basmati paddy straw in Haryana, Punjab, UP likely to reduce by 12 pc this year: CAQM
Centre must take effective measures to ensure safety of J-K residents: Punjab CM
Punjab will be free from stubble burning if AAP comes to power in state: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
SC Collegium approves appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in Punjab & Haryana HC