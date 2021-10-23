Left Menu

Internet Services in Bikaner are suspended from 6 am to 6 pm today, tomorrow

The internet services in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan will remain suspended from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday in view of the scheduled Patwari Recruitment Exam which is to be conducted today and tomorrow in the district, as per the Divisional Commissioner order.

Bikaner Divisional Commissioner, BL Mehra on Friday passed an order stating, " 2G/3G/4G/Data, Internet service, Bulk, SMS/MMS, Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other Social Media by Internet Service Providers will be temporarily suspended between 06:00 am to 06:00 pm on 23 and 24 October."

"Voice calls of all landline, mobile phones, all lease line and broadband and as far as possible for hospitals, banks and industries" falls under the exceptions to the order. The order states that "The Law and Order situation might arise during the examination due to fake news or rumours about accidents and paper leak." (ANI)

