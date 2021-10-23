Koregaon Bhima Commission summons former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, IPS officer Rashmi Shukla

Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Friday passed an order summoning former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and IPS officer Rashmi Shukla to appear before it on November 8. The commission has summoned Param Bir Singh and Rashmi Shukla to appear as witnesses in an ongoing probe regarding the circumstances related to the violence on January 1, 2018, according to the order.

"Param Bir Singh and Rashmi Shukla are required to respond to the summons by November 8," it said. Parambir Singh was the ADG of Police (Law and Order) when the Koregaon Bhima violence took place while Rashmi Shukla was the Pune Police Commissioner. Rashmi Shukla is currently posted in Hyderabad.

Earlier this July, Maharashtra government-appointed inquiry commission recorded the statement of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. On January 2, 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)