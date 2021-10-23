Left Menu

Ghaziabad Police busts sextortion racket, 5 held

Ghaziabad Police on Friday arrested five persons for allegedly running a sextortion racket and looting crores of rupees from innocent people.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2021 09:38 IST
Ghaziabad Police on Friday arrested five persons for allegedly running a sextortion racket and looting crores of rupees from innocent people. The accused have been identified as Yogesh, Sapna, Nikita, Nidhi and Priya.

As per the information shared by the police, the accused used to communicate with people on an application called 'Stripchat' and earned profits. Later, they created morphed sexual videos of their victims while chatting with them. A huge sum of money was extorted from the victims by threatening to release the videos on social media. Nipun Agarwal, Superintendent of Police, City said, "We got information from Rajkot Police in Gujarat that Rs 80 lakh was extorted from a victim via sextortion. After receiving the information, we formed our teams consisting of the cyber cell and Nandgram Police Station force. We have arrested five people. Eight bank accounts have been seized. Transactions worth Rs 3,80,00,000 took place from four of these bank accounts, police will soon gain information of other bank accounts and the money trail of all accounts."

The accused used to destroy their SIM cards after extorting people. Police have recovered some sex toys, jewellery, four mobile phones, a cheque, three chequebooks, two passports, three Aadhar cards, PAN and ATM cards each, six web cameras and laptops and Rs 8,000 worth of cash. (ANI)

