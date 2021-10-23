BJP MP writes to PM Modi, seeks financial support for landslide victims in WB's Darjeeling, Kalimpong
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial support for the victims of landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial support for the victims of landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Bista, in his letter, wrote that as many as ten people have been injured due to the rain-induced landslides in the district, while some are also feared to be dead.
"Untimely and insistent rain since the past three days, has wreaked havoc in the two districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, and also in the neighbouring state of Sikkim. There have been multiple landslides cutting off roads across the region, and hundreds of homes have been damaged, agricultural fields and livestock swept away, livelihood sources destroyed." The MP also claimed that the state government of West Bengal hasn't extended a helping hand to the "economically marginalised" region yet, and said, "It will be extremely difficult for them to recover from this crisis."
"Despite such devastation, the state government of West Bengal is yet to awaken to the extent of the crisis facing our region," he stated. Bista requested PM Modi to announce the rebuilding of homes through Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) and to provide financial compensation to those who have lost their lives or have been are injured and have faced the loss of livelihood. (ANI)
