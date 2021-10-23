Left Menu

BJP MP writes to PM Modi, seeks financial support for landslide victims in WB's Darjeeling, Kalimpong

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial support for the victims of landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-10-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 10:12 IST
BJP MP writes to PM Modi, seeks financial support for landslide victims in WB's Darjeeling, Kalimpong
BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial support for the victims of landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Bista, in his letter, wrote that as many as ten people have been injured due to the rain-induced landslides in the district, while some are also feared to be dead.

"Untimely and insistent rain since the past three days, has wreaked havoc in the two districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, and also in the neighbouring state of Sikkim. There have been multiple landslides cutting off roads across the region, and hundreds of homes have been damaged, agricultural fields and livestock swept away, livelihood sources destroyed." The MP also claimed that the state government of West Bengal hasn't extended a helping hand to the "economically marginalised" region yet, and said, "It will be extremely difficult for them to recover from this crisis."

"Despite such devastation, the state government of West Bengal is yet to awaken to the extent of the crisis facing our region," he stated. Bista requested PM Modi to announce the rebuilding of homes through Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) and to provide financial compensation to those who have lost their lives or have been are injured and have faced the loss of livelihood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021