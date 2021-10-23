Left Menu

Amit Shah reaches Srinagar for his three-day visit to J-K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Saturday for a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the union territory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed in Srinagar by J-K LG Manoj Sinha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Saturday for a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the union territory. He was welcomed at the airport by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Shah will chair the security review meeting in Srinagar and will hold an interaction with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs on Saturday. Shah will also inaugurate the first direct international flight between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Sharjah in UAE on the first day of his three-day visit to the union territory.

This is his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.

Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed. Meanwhile, a total of 26 detainees are being shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act 1978. The order has been issued ahead of Shah's three-day visit to the union territory beginning Saturday.

So far, as many as 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks in the union territory informed IGP (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday. (ANI)

