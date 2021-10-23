Left Menu

Goa CM congratulates countrymen on 100 cr COVID vaccinations

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday congratulated the countrymen on India's landmark achievement of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

23-10-2021
Goa CM congratulates countrymen on 100 cr COVID vaccinations
PM Modi, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant, others attending the event virtually (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday congratulated the countrymen on India's landmark achievement of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Addressing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme' virtually, Sawant said, "I, on behalf of Goa government, congratulate all the people in the country on 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. I welcome the call of promoting Made in India products in the country. 'Vocal for Local' boosts this initiative."

Speaking on the welfare schemes initiated by the state government, Sawant said, "We have boosted the agriculture, horticulture sector in the state. We have made sure that people get benefits of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Kisan Credit card here." The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of 'Swayampurna Mitras' who visit a designated municipality, interact with people, co-ordinate with multiple government departments and ensure that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

During his address, Goa Chief Minister also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Liberation day function to be held on December 19. As of now, PM Modi is interacting with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme via video conferencing. The interaction will be followed by his address on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

