Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060, crown prince says
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 23-10-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 12:18 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged at an environment conference in the kingdom on Saturday.
The crown prince, in recorded remarks, announced plans to cut carbon emissions by over 270 million tonnes per year as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, which he said would see investments of more than 700 billion riyals ($186.63 billion).
($1 = 3.7507 riyals)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- Crown
- Saudi
- Saudi Arabia
- kingdom
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend; Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week and more
Odd News Roundup: Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend; Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week and more
Abu Dhabi crown prince discusses Syria with Assad - WAM
Golf-Fitzpatrick wins Andalucia Masters for seventh European Tour crown
Abu Dhabi crown prince, Syrian president discuss developments in Syria -WAM