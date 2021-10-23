Left Menu

Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060, crown prince says

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 23-10-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 12:18 IST
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged at an environment conference in the kingdom on Saturday.

The crown prince, in recorded remarks, announced plans to cut carbon emissions by over 270 million tonnes per year as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, which he said would see investments of more than 700 billion riyals ($186.63 billion).

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

