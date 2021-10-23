80 women from UP's dacoit-infested area trained to make bulbs, lights

A group of 80 women here has been trained to make bulbs and decorative lights to be used in festivals like Diwali.

The women come from an area which was once notorious for being infested with dacoits.

They were trained under an initiative by the Indian Industries Association from Shahjahanpur.

It is aimed at providing financial help to the women in the rural areas and also develop it as a cottage industry, District Magistrate Inder Vikram Singh said.

The DM termed the initiative “unprecedented” for its potential to reduce the country’s dependence on china for similar items and provide opportunity to the unemployed women to become self-sufficient.

Ashok Agarwal, the national president of Indian Industries Association, told PTI that the initiative was started from Shahjahanpur district and has participation of 80 women who come from villages that lie on banks of Ganga and Ramganga once infested by dacoits.

The women have been selected and trained by Vivek Singh, a trainer from Lucknow, he said.

They have been taught to make LED bulbs and decorative fringes and fairy lights used in festivals and have also been provided with financial help, Aggarwal said.

He said whatever products these women will make will be bought by big companies directly from them and raw material will also be provided by them.

Agarwal said the initiative aims to be implemented in the entire state, following which it will be implemented in other states also.

