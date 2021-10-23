Saudi Arabia could reach net zero target before 2060, energy minister says
23-10-2021
Saudi Arabia's newly-announced goal to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 could be achieved earlier and would not have any adverse financial or economic impact on the world's top oil exporter, the Saudi energy minister said.
Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative summit, also said most technology needed to cut emissions would mature by 2040 and that the kingdom "needs time to do things properly".
He said the world needs all sources of energy.
