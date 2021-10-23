Saudi to sign agreements on renewables, gas with other regional producers
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 13:05 IST
Saudi Arabia will sign agreements related to renewable energy and gas with other hydrocarbon producers in the region, the Saudi energy minister said on Saturday.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Summit, said the agreements would be signed on Sunday.
