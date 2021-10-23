Left Menu

Kerala adds backlog of 563 Covid deaths, tally reaches 27,765

COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala rose to 27,765 on Saturday after the state added a backlog of 563 deaths that had previously gone unreported.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 13:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala rose to 27,765 on Saturday after the state added a backlog of 563 deaths that had previously gone unreported. Apart from the total of 99 Covid deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Kerala health department added 464 deaths as a backlog to the total fatalities.

According to the state government, 292 deaths--reported till June 14, 2020, but not recorded due to lack of adequate documentation-- and 172 deaths--reported as per the new guidelines of Central government-- were added to the total tally. Meanwhile, India reported 16,326 new COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 deaths in India now stands at 4,53,708. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

